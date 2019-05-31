CM assigns SRB to collect electricity duty from power distribution companies

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has authorised the Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) to collect an electricity duty from power distribution companies from the next financial year, and also approved the appointment of a well-reputed auditor to audit and reconcile the accounts of power distribution companies for previous years with regard to the payment of the electricity duty.

The chief minister took this decision on Friday while presiding over a meeting at the CM House. The meeting was attended by Sindh Minister for Energy Imtiaz Shaikh, Principal Secretary to CM Sajid Jamal Abro, Secretary Finance Najam Shah, Secretary Energy Musadiq Khan, Secretary Local Government Khalid Hyder Shah and other officers concerned.

Chairing the meeting, the CM worked out that the units the K-Electric billed to the consumers during 2015-16 and calculated that an amount of Rs2.4 billion had been collected by the K-Electric as electricity duty on behalf of the Sindh government, and this amount should have increased in subsequent years till the current year. “But we have not received a single penny so far [from the K-Electric],” he said.

He also directed the energy minister to appoint an auditor to audit the accounts of the power distribution companies -- KE, Hesco (Hyderabad Electric Supply Company) and Sepco (Sukkur Electric Power Company) -- to work out the amount they had paid so far to the Sindh government as electricity duty.

The CM constituted a three-member committee comprising Minister Energy Imtiaz Shaikh, Secretary Energy Musadiq Khan and Secretary Finance Najam Shah to hold a meeting with the governor of the State Bank of Pakistan and to request him to direct the commercial banks, which were accepting the electricity bills, to directly deposit electricity duty in the Sindh government’s account.

Meanwhile, the SRB, after an amendment in its law, would directly deal with the power distribution companies on the issue of the electricity duty. The CM directed the SRB officials to propose an amendment in its law so that it could be authorised to collect, audit and reconcile electricity duty accounts.

E-stamp duty

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, presiding over another meeting related to the Sindh Board of Revenue, approved a plan of e-stamp duty project, which would be launched in the next financial year.

The meeting was attended by Minister Revenue Makhdoom Mahboobzaman, senior member BoR Shams Soomro, Secretary Finance Najam Shah and other officers.

The CM was told that annual collections of the the Sindh BoR came to around Rs10 billion. At this, the chief minister said that there were pilferages in stamp duty because it was being done manually.

He directed the revenue minister to start the system of the e-stamp duty because this would help double the collections.

Minister Revenue Makhdoom Mahboob told the CM that Nadra (the National Database Registration Authority) was the consultant of the BoR to start the e-stamp duty system. At this, Shah said: “Let Nadra develop software for the BOR and in the meantime the e-stamp duty system introduced by the Punjab government may be replicated here in Sindh also.”

The BoR senior member told the chief minister that the FBR had imposed a ban on the purchase of property having a value of over Rs4 million by non-filers, and this restriction had brought the transactions in the province almost to a standstill.

The chief minister directed the SRB chairman to meet senior member of the Board of Revenue and discuss and decide ways and means of increasing revenue collection, particularly the collection of the agricultural tax.