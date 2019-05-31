Punjab CS orders restoring non-functional water supply schemes

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar on Friday directed all the deputy commissioners in the province to ensure foolproof security arrangements on the occasion of Eidul Fitr.

Addressing a video link meeting of the deputy commissioners (DCs) here, the chief secretary directed the DCs that security plan for Eid be finalised in consultation with the district vigilance committees and stakeholders. He said that special attention should be paid to the security of mosques, imambargahs, Eid congregations.

He also issued instructions to the officers concerned regarding the cleanliness arrangements on the occasion of Eid. He mentioned that Pakistanis expatriates were an asset to the country. The Overseas Pakistanis Commission, Punjab, should extend full cooperation to them in resolving their problems and their pending cases should be disposed of on priority. He ordered the DCs to ensure early resolution of complaints received through Pakistan Citizen Portal. He said that Pakistan Citizen Portal would go a long way in improving governance. He added that he would regularly review the progress in this regard.

Another direction issued by the CS to the DCs was about achieving targets of water tax collection. Implementation and Coordination Secretary Masood Mukhtar briefed the meeting that focal persons had been appointed in all the provincial departments as well as in the offices of DCs regarding Pakistan Citizen Portal.

He said progress on the complaints was monitored on a daily basis and a special cell had been established in the CS’s office for the purpose. The meeting was attended by the administrative secretaries of different departments, Lahore division commissioner and other officers concerned.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar directed the Housing and Urban Development Department to prepare a comprehensive plan for restoration of non-functional water supply schemes in the province and their conversion to solar energy.

He said this while chairing a meeting at Civil Secretariat. It was decided in the meeting to allocate Rs 200 million for conversion of the existing water supply schemes to solar energy.

The CS said that provision of clean drinking to people was top priority of the government, adding that like cities steps were being taken to ensure supply of clean drinking water to the rural areas as well. He directed the housing secretary that proper planning be done for the success of such projects of public importance in future.

He said that Water and Power Division should be approached for restoration of water supply schemes which were non-functional only due to unavailability of electricity or faulty transformers.