Sat Jun 01, 2019
June 1, 2019

Two KP advisers, special assistants made ministers

National

 
June 1, 2019

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has granted the status of ministers to two advisors and as many special assistants.

An official communiqué said those upgraded to ministers include Ziaullah Khan Bangash, the member provincial assembly who was an advisor to the chief minister for Elementary and Secondary Education, and Himayatullah Khan, advisor for Energy and Power.

Abdul Karim Khan, MPA who was special assistant to the CM for Industries and Commerce, and Kamran Khan Bangash, MPA special assistant for Science and Technology and Information Technology were given the ministers status as well.

