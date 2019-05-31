Economic solutions

Pakistan has been facing different challenges regarding its economy. Increase in debt, increase in import and decrease in export, low saving, low investment, low tax collection, lack of policy implementation, excessive taxation are some of the challenges faced by Pakistan’s economy. Some of the solutions to these problems are offering low-interest rate, collection of the taxes, proper use of the young labour force, use of technology, governance, and decentralization. The government should decrease the interest rate to the public so that it will become easier for investors to invest it in their own businesses.For the past four years, Pakistan tax revenue has been increased to 81 percent of the tax revenue. The government should allow the FBR to work transparently, without any political interference. This is will help increase the direct taxes in the country in a fair manner. Technology too can be used to improve the social and economic problems of Pakistan.

Malik Zaryaab Haider

Sheikhupura