close
Sat Jun 01, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
June 1, 2019

Economic solutions

Newspost

 
June 1, 2019

Pakistan has been facing different challenges regarding its economy. Increase in debt, increase in import and decrease in export, low saving, low investment, low tax collection, lack of policy implementation, excessive taxation are some of the challenges faced by Pakistan’s economy. Some of the solutions to these problems are offering low-interest rate, collection of the taxes, proper use of the young labour force, use of technology, governance, and decentralization. The government should decrease the interest rate to the public so that it will become easier for investors to invest it in their own businesses.For the past four years, Pakistan tax revenue has been increased to 81 percent of the tax revenue. The government should allow the FBR to work transparently, without any political interference. This is will help increase the direct taxes in the country in a fair manner. Technology too can be used to improve the social and economic problems of Pakistan.

Malik Zaryaab Haider

Sheikhupura

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost