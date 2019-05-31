Going scientific

According to the members of the moon sighting committee, the appearance of the moon cannot be ascertained without the verification of witnesses. The purpose behind this dictum was to ensure accuracy and reliability in the procedure. In the early period, the Muslims used to navigate their direction by following the stars. Currently, directions are accurately determined by using GPS or mobile apps.

Use of science and technology ensures the accuracy of everything and its usage does not clash with religious tenets. Celebrating Eid on the same day strengthens the unity of Muslims. In addition, science is not the creation of human beings. Science is the creation of the Creator.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Boston, USA