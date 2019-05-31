Amir to fight Goyat in Jeddah in July

LONDON: Amir Khan is to head for Saudi Arabia to fight Indian boxer Neeraj Goyat in July, the Briton has announced. The 32-year-old will go head-to-head with Goyat at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah on July 12. Khan said on his Instagram account: “Khan v Goyat, professional boxing fight with @WBCBoxing Asia champion Neeraj Goyat to be held in Saudi Arabia, Jeddah on 12th July. “We kicked off the India press conference today Delhi. The WBC pearl title is on the line.”

Reports have suggested the showdown could be worth as much as £7million to Khan. The former unified light-welterweight world champion last fought in April, when he was controversially withdrawn from his WBO welterweight title clash with Terence Crawford.