Suicide car bomb kills four in Afghan capital

KABUL: A car bomb targeting a US convoy in eastern Kabul has left four Afghan civilians dead and three wounded and lightly injured four American troops, authorities said on Friday.

The second suicide attack in as many days in the Afghan capital targeted the convoy as it passed through the Yakatot neighbourhood, where US and Nato forces maintain complexes. Facilities operated by the Afghan National Security Forces are located nearby.

Firdous Faramaz, Kabul police chief spokesman, said four Afghan civilians were killed and three wounded. Bob Purtiman, public affairs officer with the US military in Kabul, said four US service members suffered minor injuries.

In a telephone interview, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid took responsibility for the attack, claiming 10 US soldiers were killed. Witnesses said the explosion was powerful, blowing out windows in neighbouring buildings. Traffic on the streets was light because the bombing occurred on a Friday, the weekly day off.On Thursday, six people were killed when a suicide bomber blew himself up outside an Afghan army academy and training centre.