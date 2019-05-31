Assange won’t get fair trial in US: UN official

LONDON: A United Nations official has urged the government not to extradite Julian Assange to the United States, warning that the WikiLeaks founder would not receive a fair trial after years of being subjected to “psychological torture”.

Professor Nils Melzer, the UN Special Rapporteur on torture, said after visiting Assange in prison, that he had been deliberately exposed to severe forms of “cruel, inhuman or degrading” treatment or punishment.

Assange lived inside the Ecuadorian embassy in London for almost seven years before being dragged out last month and sentenced to 50 weeks in jail for a bail violation. He now faces an extradition request from the US to face claims of violating the US Espionage Act by publishing classified military and diplomatic documents in 2010. Assange was too ill to appear at a court hearing in London on Thursday.

Prof Melzer, who visited Assange in Belmarsh Prison in south London earlier this month, issued a strongly worded statement expressing “alarm” that the US Department of Justice had laid 17 new charges, which carry up to 175 years in prison.

“This may well result in a life sentence without parole, or possibly even the death penalty, if further charges were added in the future,” he said. Prof Melzer said he was “gravely concerned” about the limited frequency of visits by Assange’s lawyers and his lack of access to documents, making it impossible for him to prepare his defence in the complex legal proceedings “piling up” against him.

The Swedish authorities recently announced that they were reopening an investigation into a rape allegation, which Assange has always denied. Prof Melzer said Assange had been transferred to the healthcare unit at Belmarsh because his psychological state had deteriorated.

“Since 2010, when Wikileaks started publishing evidence of war crimes and torture committed by US forces, we have seen a sustained and concerted effort by several states towards getting Assange extradited to the United States for prosecution, raising serious concern over the criminalisation of investigative journalism in violation of both the US Constitution and international human rights law,” he said.

“Since then, there has been a relentless and unrestrained campaign of public mobbing, intimidation and defamation against Assange, not only in the United States, but also in the United Kingdom, Sweden and, more recently, Ecuador.”

The UN official said: “I condemn, in the strongest terms, the deliberate, concerted and sustained nature of the abuse inflicted on Mr Assange and seriously deplore the consistent failure of all involved governments to take measures for the protection of his most fundamental human rights and dignity.”

Prof Melzer appealed to the British government not to extradite Assange to America or to any other state failing to provide reliable guarantees against his onward transfer to the US. He told the Press Association that extraditing Assange to the US would be a “grave violation” of his human rights because there was “no chance” of him receiving a fair trial.