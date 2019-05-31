Iran complying with 2015 N-deal: IAEA

VIENNA: Iran continues to stay within the limitations set by a nuclear deal reached with major powers in 2015, although its stockpiles of low-enriched uranium and heavy water are growing, the UN atomic watchdog has said.

In a confidential quarterly report distributed to member states, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said Tehran has stayed within key limitations set in the so-called Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA.

It is the first report since Tehran announced it had increased low-enriched uranium production and gave the signatories to the JCPOA 60 days to come up with new economic incentives to compensate for the unilateral withdrawal of the US last year. The IAEA said its inspectors had access to all sites they needed to visit in Iran.