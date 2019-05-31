Three killed in IHK gunbattle

HELD SRINAGAR: Three suspected fighters were killed in a gunbattle with Indian security forces in occupied Kashmir on Friday amid widespread protests across the disputed territory.

Police claimed all the dead from the shootout in Shopian district were fighters, but villagers insisted one was a local youth, Jasim Shah. They said the teenager’s body was found in an orchard near the site of the battle.

Dozens of rallies involving hundreds of people were held across held Kashmir calling for action over the conflict in the disputed region. Holding placards and banners, protesters appealed to the world community to resolve the long pending disputes of Kashmir and also Palestine.

Protesters also gathered in the main Kashmir city of Srinagar. The protests were in response to calls from local resistance leaders to observe the last Friday of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan as “Palestine and Kashmir Day”.

A statement released by resistance groups renewed demands for self-determination. “Oppressive measures cannot deter this nation from pursuing the right to self determination,” they said in the statement.