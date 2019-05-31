Thomas, Gayle lead Windies rout of Pakistan

NOTTINGHAM: West Indies crushed Pakistan by seven wickets in a one-sided World Cup match at Trent Bridge on Friday, with the two-time champions showing they are a resurgent force in the one-day game.

Fast bowler Oshane Thomas took four wickets as Pakistan were bundled out for their second-lowest World Cup total of 105 in just 21.4 overs on the second day of the competition in England and Wales.

West Indies cruised to victory in just 13.4 overs, Chris Gayle top-scoring with 50. He reached his half-century off 33 balls with three sixes and six fours before he was dismissed off the next ball he faced.

During his innings Gayle, who calls himself the “Universe Boss”, broke the record for the most sixes hit in World Cup history. He now has 40 maximums, three more than retired South African batsman A B de Villiers.