Imran, Ghani discuss bilateral ties, Afghan peace process

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday held a bilateral meeting with Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani wherein the two sides exchanged views on bilateral relations and the Afghan peace and reconciliation process.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the 14th Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Summit under way in Makkah, a PM Office statement said.

The Prime Minister re-affirmed Pakistan’s commitment to a peaceful and stable Afghanistan. He also underlined Pakistan’s firm support for an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process for political solution in Afghanistan.

The forthcoming visit of President Ghani to Pakistan would provide an opportunity to further focus on political, security, economic and people-to-people aspects of Pakistan-Afghanistan relations, the statement added.

Separately, Prime Minister Khan met Egyptian President Abdul Fattah al-Sisi on the sidelines of the summit and exchanged views on the whole range of bilateral, regional and international matters. The issues being faced by Muslim Ummah also came under discussion, a press statement issued by the PM Office said.

The two leaders agreed to comprehensively upgrade cooperation in all fields. They also agreed to increase the frequency of bilateral political contacts and exchanges.—APP/News Desk