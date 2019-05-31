PM gives skipper’s advice to Pakistan cricket team

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday shared a piece of his captaincy era’s advice with Pakistan cricket team, asking the players to fight till last ball without fear of losing.

Give your 100 percent, fight till the last ball and never let the fear of losing enter in your mind, influence your strategy or play, the former national skipper said in a tweet, as the national team played its first match of ICC World Cup with West Indies, at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, UK.

Pakistan had won the World Cup in 1992 under the captaincy of Imran Khan, before he retired from the game and entered politics.

“My advice to the Pakistan team today is what I would tell my players before a match,” the cricketer-turned-politician said recalling giving pre-match tips to his team mates. He also wished best to the team, saying that Pakistan’s prayers and support are with captain Sarfaraz and the team.