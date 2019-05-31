Modi makes major cabinet shake-up

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday named his trusted aide Amit Shah to the key home affairs ministry as part of a major cabinet shakeup for his second term in office. Nirmala Sitharaman moved from defence to become finance minister in a second shock, while career diplomat S. Jaishankar became foreign minister.

Shah, 54, will now pursue Modi´s nationalist agenda in internal security, immigration and other key national issues.

A controversial figure, Shah was accused of ordering police to carry out three extrajudicial killings in his home state of Gujarat in 2005. He was banished from the western state for two years before being cleared in 2014 for lack of evidence.

Recently, he hit the headlines after comparing illegal immigrants to "termites" that must be thrown out of the country.

But he has been a close confidante of Modi for nearly two decades. Some analysts say Shah is now in place to take over the party if Modi stood down.

Sitharaman, 59, became India´s first full-time woman finance minister after a similar landmark stint as defence minister. The previous finance minister, Arun Jaitley, asked not to be considered for a government post because of ill health.

The induction of Jaishankar, a China expert and a former ambassador to Washington, as the new foreign minister was seen as a sign that Modi will put more emphasis on diplomacy in the sensitive area around India in his second term.

Jaishankar, who was the top foreign ministry official until his retirement last year, was an influential advisor to Modi on diplomacy during his first five years in power.

Jaishankar took the mantle from Sushma Swaraj, a party veteran who underwent a kidney transplant in 2016 and has been beset by poor health.

Modi also set up a new ministry of water power in keeping with his promise to make safe drinking water a priority for his government.