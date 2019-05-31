Law ministry rebuts media report

ISLAMABAD: The Law Ministry has clarified that no changes in the language of a reference were made by the ministry on the instructions of the president.

“It is to clarify the news carried by certain sections of the press alluding that the Ministry of Law and Justice had deliberately used harsh language in the reference filed against Justice Faez Isa and President Arif Alvi had to modify the language of the reference. There is no truth to the reports regarding changes made in the language of the reference since no such directions were issued by the Aiwan-e-Sadar in this regard and no language was changed,” the Law Ministry said in a press release.

Moreover, it said, some news reports gave an impression that Law Minister Barrister Farogh Naseem initiated the case against the senior Supreme Court judge and was the mastermind.

“This is malicious news. Law Ministry on its own has no mechanism to look into the assets of any judge. The ministry is bound to process complaints it receives from the Asset Recovery Unit and Federal Board of Revenue in the best interest of the country,” the press release said. It said the Ministry of Law and Justice and the law minister believes in upholding the rule of law and will continue to do so.

“News from a section of the press that the law minister has been criticised for initiating the case against Justice Faez Isa is factually incorrect and a figment of relevant journalist’s imagination. Law minister has always been appreciated for upholding the rule of law,” the press release concluded.