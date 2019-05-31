PM meets Afghan, Egypt presidents, discusses bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday held meetings with the Afghan and Egypt presidents on the sidelines of the 14th Islamic Summit being held in Makkah.A statement from the Prime Minister Office said the premier held a meeting with Afghan President Dr Ashraf Ghani wherein the two sides exchanged views on bilateral relations and Afghan peace and reconciliation process.

The prime minister re-affirmed Pakistan’s commitment to a peaceful and stable Afghanistan. He also underlined Pakistan’s firm support for an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process for political solution in Afghanistan.

The forthcoming visit of President Ashraf Ghani to Pakistan would provide an opportunity to further focus on political, security, economic and people-to-people aspects of Pakistan-Afghanistan relations.

Meanwhile, Pakistan and Egypt agreed to comprehensively upgrade cooperation in all fields and increase the frequency of bilateral political contacts and exchanges.

The bilateral ties were discussed in a meeting between Prime Minister Imran Khan and President of Egypt Abdul Fattah Al Sisi. During the meeting, the two leaders exchanged views on the whole range of bilateral, regional and international matters.

The issues being faced by Muslim Ummah were also discussed. Earlier, the prime minister performed Umrah and prayed for the country’s peace and prosperity.

Imran Khan offered prayers at Masjid-ul-Haram -- the Holy Mosque, along with his delegation comprising Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan, Tourism Minister Atif Khan, Special Assistant to PM Naeemul Haq and Foreign Secretary Sohail Mehmood. The prime minister’s wife Bushra Begum also accompanied him during the Tawaf.