Overloaded vehicles will not be allowed on Motorway, Highways

ISLAMABAD: All vehicles carrying load beyond fixed limit will not be allowed to travel on Motorways and National Highways from June 1, 2019.

Government of Pakistan, Ministry of Communications Thursday decided to strictly implement the axle load limit from June 01, 2019 on all national highways and motorways to protect this precious asset from damaging effects of overloading throughout the country.