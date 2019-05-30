close
Fri May 31, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
May 31, 2019

Overloaded vehicles will not be allowed on Motorway, Highways

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 31, 2019

ISLAMABAD: All vehicles carrying load beyond fixed limit will not be allowed to travel on Motorways and National Highways from June 1, 2019.

Government of Pakistan, Ministry of Communications Thursday decided to strictly implement the axle load limit from June 01, 2019 on all national highways and motorways to protect this precious asset from damaging effects of overloading throughout the country.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan