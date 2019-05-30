Three candidates shortlisted for post of Nepra chairman

ISLAMABAD: The process that was re-initiated on February 2019 to appoint the new chairman of National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has got closer to completion as the selection team has shortlisted three candidates and to this effect a summary has been dispatched to federal cabinet for approval to one name for the post.

The shortlisted three candidates include Naweed Ilahi Shaikh, DG Consumers Affairs in Nepra, Barrister Asghar, lawyer Power Sector, and Abid Latif Lodhi, CEO CPPA-G. The selection committee headed by Adviser to PM on Governance Dr Ishrat Husain and comprising Cabinet Secretary Naveed Kamran Baloch, PPIB MD Shah Jehan Mirza and two additional secretaries, one from Cabinet Division, and other one from Establishment Division, has placed the name of Naweed Ilahi Shaikh on top in the list of three shortlisted candidates.

The post of NEPRA chairman has been lying vacant since November 20, 2018. Brig (R) Tariq Saddozai was the last one who remained the Nepra chairman for four years.It is pertinent to mention that earlier process to appoint the Nepra head got scrapped as the selection committee members ware not satisfied with the selected candidates. The first process started when the government advertised the position almost a month after it fell vacant in November, 2018, and received response from 95 candidates, of which 13 were shortlisted for interview. A selection committee constituted by the prime minister and Dr Ishrat Hussain interviewed them on Feb 6 but later on the process was scrapped.

The selection committee members had developed disagreement on the shortlisted candidates arguing that no one among them was suitable for the job. The other members of the section committee included secretary cabinet Fazal Abbas Maken at that time, managing director of Private Power and Infrastructure Board (PPIB) and additional secretaries of Power Division and Establishment Division.

Another advertisement was given in national dailies on February 6, 2019 seeking the interested candidates for the post of Nepra chairman. This time, 100 candidates showed interest in the post out of which 14 candidates got shortlisted. Of them, 12 candidates were interviewed face to face, and two candidates were interviewed on Skype. After their due diligence during the interview, three candidates came on surface.