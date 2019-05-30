West Indies likely to cause an upset, says Pietersen

LONDON: Kevin Pietersen has backed the West Indies to claim some big scalps with their big-hitting.

Windies captain Jason Holder said he wanted his side to fly under the radar — but, whisper it quietly, many think they are primed to cause an upset at the World Cup.

They scored a record 421 runs in their final warm-up game against New Zealand with Shai Hope scored a rapid century, enable assisted by fellow big hitters Evin Lewis and Andre Russell. And that’s not even mentioning Chris Gayle, who will retire at the end of this World Cup but has averaged three figures with the bat since making that decision.

“My semi-finalists would be India, England, Australia and the West Indies. It’ll be one of those that win,” said Pietersen, a T20 World Cup winner with England in 2010.

“Normally Pakistan are the unpredictable team, but this West Indies team is so unpredictable. The way they beat New Zealand was some, some cricket. They’ve picked Andre Russell, he’s in form. Gayle is solidifying the top order, and they have some great youngsters. I just like this West Indies outfit. Will they win? Probably not, but that’s my top four.”

South Africa legend Jacques Kallis also likes what he sees in Holder’s team, who are ranked number eighth in the world and came through qualifying to earn their place this summer.

“They are definitely going to have a say,” he said. “Andre Russell has taken his game to a new level — he is the all-rounder I would keep an eye on in this World Cup.”