Malik may be left out of today’s encounter

ISLAMABAD: Shoaib Malik could be left out of the team for Pakistan’s World Cup opener against West Indies on Friday (today) at Trent Bridge in Nottingham where the track looks full of runs.

A well-placed source told ‘The News’ that though coach Mickey Arthur and captain Sarfaraz Ahmad have deferred naming the 12 for Friday, there are strong indications that Malik might be left out.

“Shoaib does not seem in his best form and as such is expected to sit out. Mohammad Hafeez looks favourite to play tomorrow,” the source said.

Ever since Malik left the team midway through the five-match ODI series against England to attend to domestic commitments, he has lost his form. “He looks a bit under pressure and the team has realized that,” a team official said.

An insider said Malik was facing some problems that have made him a bit nervy these days.

“Malik is a better player when he concentrates fully on cricket. But these days it seems he is not fully concentrating on his game. That is a bit worrying factor for the team as well as for the player himself.”

Another close contest for a place in the team is between Asif Ali and Haris Sohail. “Both have their merits and demerits. Asif is a hard hitter and is suitable for playing on dead tracks. On the other hand, Haris’ bowling is his added quality. You can use his bowling against a team like West Indies,” the source said.

Meanwhile, reports emerging from England suggest that the Trent Bridge pitch looks placid and full of runs. “The team winning the toss will definitely go for batting. You cannot rule out big scores here,” the official claimed.