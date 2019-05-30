Visitors condole with Kaira

LALAMUSA: Several people on Thursday visited Dera Kaira and condoled with Qamar Zaman Kaira over the death of his son. PPP women wing president Faryal Talpur, trader Mian Muhammad Mansha, Member of National Assembly Chaudhry Abid Raza Kotla, ex-ministers Nawabzada Ghazanfar Ali Gul, Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, MPA Lala Asadullah Papa and others met Kaira and prayed for the departed soul.

Eid bazaar visited: Additional Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr Rani Hafsa Kanwal Thursday visited various stalls and examined the quality of items at Eid bazaar in Kharian.