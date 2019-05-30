3 kidnapers held, industrialist recovered

JHANG: City police Thursday arrested three kidnappers and recovered an industrialist from their captivity within 24 hours of his abduction. Addressing a press conference, District Police Officer (DPO) Attaur Rehman said three men took away industrialist Sheikh Sabir Hussain from his farmhouse on Sargodha Road. The DPO said police launched an operation and detected a house in the village of Massan and recovered the industralit and arrested kidnappers Agha Hussain, Mumtaz Hussain and Zamin Hussain. He said the abductors were planning to sell Sheikh Sabir abroad to get a huge ransom. The DPO announced awards for the SHO and other raiding team members. Meanwhile, Jhang Chamber of Commerce and Industry former president Muhammad Yaqoob Sheikh, senior members Bilal Sheikh, Yusuf Chaudhry, Javed Khan, Asif Chishti and others lauded the efforts of the DPO for early recovery of the industrialist.