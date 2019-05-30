Killer of two persons shot himself before police

RAWALPINDI: An accused involved in double murder shot himself in front of the police party during raid and committed suicide at Chittian Huttian falling in the jurisdiction of Waris Khan police station on Thursday, police claimed. The suspect opened firing a few days back at five people and killed two of them on a minor issue while the other three sustained multiple bullet injuries and escaped the scene. The Waris Khan police registered case and started raiding at different areas. Meanwhile, the police party located position of the accused and raided his hideout but the suspect shot himself in front of the police and died on the spot.