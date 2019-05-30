ANP submits motion over killings in North Waziristan

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) submitted an adjournment motion at the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly to discuss the killing of innocent people in North Waziristan.

ANP parliamentary leader in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Sardar Hussain Babak submitted the motion at the KP Assembly Secretariat. The motion brought the attention of the KP speaker to the killings in North Waziristan district.

It said that curfew and imposition of section-144 had made life miserable for the poor people in the erstwhile tribal district. A shortage of food stocks and medicine was created in the area after the curfew in the holy month of Ramazan, it added.

Sardar Hussain Babak has said that opening fire on unarmed civilians and subjecting them to torture was injustice. He said that it was ironic that provincial and federal ministers had been tasked to ridicule the victim families.

He said the minister presented distorted fact in a bid to mislead the nation. He said that the voices for peace could not be silenced and asked the government to release the arrested persons forthwith.