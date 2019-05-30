close
Fri May 31, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 31, 2019

PML-N’s defence of judiciary was farcical: Faisal

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 31, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting Chairman Senator Faisal Javed said Thursday that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz defence of the judiciary was farcical, as it was the very party, which had invaded the apex court in the past.

“The aisles of the Supreme Court tell the harrowing tales of PML-N’s love and respect for the judiciary,” Faisal Javed said in reaction to PML-N Spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb’s media talk. He said that watching PML-N defending judiciary was a sight worth seeing while late Justice Sajjad Hussain Shah would have better commented on PML-N’s narrative, if were alive.

Coming down hard upon PML-N, he said that no other party could defeat PML-N in maligning and intimidating state institutions. “PML-N representatives have been served with contempt of court notices for mud-slinging against judges,” he said. He noted there was a long list including Nihal Hashmi, Talal Choudhary, Daniyal Aziz, Mushahidullah Khan who were running a planned malicious campaign against the honorable judges and judiciary.

