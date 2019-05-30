close
Fri May 31, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 31, 2019

Summer vacation from Saturday

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 31, 2019

LAHORE: Summer vacations in schools of Punjab will start from June 1 (tomorrow), and the schools will reopen after August 14, says an announcement from the education department. Friday, (today) will be the last working day for school students. This year, the holidays of Eidul Fitr and Eidul Azha will fall during the summer vacation. Accorrding to Education Minister Dr Murad Raas, the government has restricted the private schools to charge only one-month fee during the summer vacation.

