Fri May 31, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 31, 2019

PPP's workers release demanded

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 31, 2019

MULTAN: The workers of Pakistan Peoples’ Party Thursday condemned Islamabad police action against the party workers and demanded their release. Talking to reporters, PPP city president Malik Nasim, secretary general AD Bloch and others said if the government did not respond their plea they would reconsider protest in every district. They said using police force against the Pakistan Peoples’ Party workers was a shameful act on the part of the incumbent rulers of the country. They said the PPP workers gathered just to demonstrate solidarity with PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari but Islamabad police baton-charged and tear-gassed them. He demanded an impartial accountability of rulers, saying it should not just be a tool to target and suppress political opponents.

