Parliamentary system has failed: Dasti

MULTAN: Awami Raj Party Chairman Jamshed Dasti on Thursday said the parliamentary system has failed and demanded induction of presidential system in the country to provide relief to the common man. Addressing a press conference at the Multan Press Club here, he predicted induction of a technocrat setup at the end of the current year that would replace the government of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. Criticizing the government on filing a reference against Justice Faez Isa, he said the government is attempting to control free judiciary. He said the Pashtoon Tahufuz Movement and others have launched an obnoxious campaign against the armed forces, which is part of an international conspiracy to defame the armed forces. He saluted the armed forces and demanded stern action against the PTM without any flexibility because the PTM is attacking the integrity of the country.