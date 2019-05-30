Girl raped

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SIALKOT: A girl was raped by two people on Thursday. According to police, accused Qasim and his accomplices Irfan and Basharat took a girl of Punwal village to a house where Qasim and Irfan raped her while Basharat kept guard.
BODY RECOVERED: Body of a 24-year-old youth was recovered from a canal. The locals spotted the body in the canal near village Malkhanwala and informed the Rescue-1122 staff, who recovered it from the canal and handed over to police. The body later was identified as Azhar of Dadowali village. Police said Azhar might have committed suicide.
SIALKOT: A girl was raped by two people on Thursday. According to police, accused Qasim and his accomplices Irfan and Basharat took a girl of Punwal village to a house where Qasim and Irfan raped her while Basharat kept guard.
BODY RECOVERED: Body of a 24-year-old youth was recovered from a canal. The locals spotted the body in the canal near village Malkhanwala and informed the Rescue-1122 staff, who recovered it from the canal and handed over to police. The body later was identified as Azhar of Dadowali village. Police said Azhar might have committed suicide.