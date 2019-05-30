Girl raped

SIALKOT: A girl was raped by two people on Thursday. According to police, accused Qasim and his accomplices Irfan and Basharat took a girl of Punwal village to a house where Qasim and Irfan raped her while Basharat kept guard.

BODY RECOVERED: Body of a 24-year-old youth was recovered from a canal. The locals spotted the body in the canal near village Malkhanwala and informed the Rescue-1122 staff, who recovered it from the canal and handed over to police. The body later was identified as Azhar of Dadowali village. Police said Azhar might have committed suicide.