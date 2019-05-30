PTI govt has no power to give verdict on references against judges: Sarwar

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Ch Sarwar has said references filed against judges will be dealt according to the Constitution and under legal parameters.

Talking to media Thursday after visiting Data Darbar, the governor said the PTI-led government has no authority to give judgment in such references as Supreme Judicial Council will decide the fate of such references.

“We can’t even think of weakening any institution including Supreme Court as we are following the policy to strengthen the institutions and law will always act against those who break the Constitution,” he added.

To a question about Mohsin Dawar’s arrest, the governor said the government doesn’t believe in victimisation of any person, any person living in Pakistan must abide by its laws and no one will be allowed to break the law. He further said Prime Minister Imran Khan has international stature and he is willing to settle issues between Iran and Saudi Arabia and Iran and the US, and in this connection concrete efforts are being made.

The governor also called on Dr Sarah Arif of King Edward Medical University who bagged 15 medals and present her Rs0.1 million. Earlier, outgoing Australian High Commissioner Margaret Adamson called on the governor at the Governor’s House.