12 cops get new posting

LAHORE: Inspector General of Police Punjab Captain (R) Arif Nawaz Khan has issued transfer and posting orders of 12 police officers.

Mohammad Abdullah Lak has been posted as SP Investigation Sialkot, SP Investigation Sialkot Shakir Ahmad Shahid has been posted as Deputy Director Security Central-I, Wing-2, SPU Lahore, Mohammad Muaz Zafar has been posted as Additional SP Lailpur Town Faisalabad, Additional SP Lailpur Town Faisalabad Tanveer Ahmad Malik has been posted as Additional SP Gulgasht Division Multan, DSP Alam Sher Javed has been posted as SDPO Sadar Kasur, DSP Mohammad Aslam has been posted as DSP-I, SPU Punjab Lahore, DSP Zahid Abbas has been posted as DSP-II SPU Punjab Lahore, DSP Fateh Alam has been posted at Special Branch Punjab Lahore for further posting, DSP Syed Riaz Ali Shah has been directed to report to Punjab Constabulary Farooqabad for further posting, SDPO Sadar Toba Tek Singh ASP Muhammad Shoaib has been posted as SDPO Jaranwala Faisalabad, while SDPO Chishtian Bahawalnagar Kaiwan Kareem Abbasi and DSP Security Special-I Branch Governor House, Lahore, Muhammad Aslam have been directed to report to Central Police Office Punjab, Lahore.