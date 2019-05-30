PTM’s Manzoor Pashteen appears before Senate committee

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Special Committee on the problems of aggrieved sections of the society Thursday called for exercising patience and restraint and resolution of issues through dialogue. The committee, which met here with its Convener Senator Muhammad Ali Saif in the chair, focused on Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) issues and offered Fateha for those who lost lives in the recent clash at Kharqamar checkpost in North Waziristan. Senators called for measures for restoration of confidence before Eidul Fitr. PTM chief Manzoor Pashteen also appeared before the committee.

It was the third meeting of the Special Committee and second during this month.

PTM nominated some of its activists for remaining in touch with the Senate Special Committee, which also named a few of its members, including Senator Muhammad Ali Saif.

Senator Saif emphasised that the PTM was a political issue and should be resolved through political means, as PTM head Manzoor Pashteen called for immediate release of MNA Ali Wazir and other movement activists and handing over local matters to the civil administration.

He reiterated full cooperation with the Senate Special Committee and showed complete trust in the Senate of Pakistan, as the committee termed the checkpost incident as very unfortunate and it called for showing restraint by the security forces as well as PTM, given the delicate situation.

The committee was of the view that for restoration of mutual confidence, tolerance must not be compromised and misunderstandings be removed through peaceful dialogue. On this occasion, PTM leadership again assured total cooperation towards for peaceful solution to issues.

Senator Saif was of the opinion that thrashing out of a roadmap was imperative so that forward movement could be made on the issues.

Manzoor Pashteen explained that after the Kharqamar incident, PTM MNA Ali Wazir was taken into custody, whereas 14 movement workers lost lives and another 46 were wounded. He added that there was great difficulty in provision of medical treatment to the wounded because of imposition of the curfew in the area and local people were also faced with numerous problems.

He emphasised that for finding out facts, a commission or a committee be formed early and arrangements should be in the hands of civil administration so that people could get some relief.

PML-N Senator Pir Sabir Shah appreciated the PTM reposing of confidence in the Senate Special Committee and noted that the military was for the defence and security of the country. He continued that the army also belonged to people of Pakistan and the Senate Special Committee would contact also the security forces so that a positive solution of the issues be found.

Senator Saif said that the committee would continue its efforts with sincerity; however, all such measures should be avoided, which might lead to occurrence of unfortunate incidents in future.

Senator Mir Kabeer Shahi of the National Party contended that the issues of PTM and Baloch people were quite similar in nature and were political and, therefore, should be resolved politically as there was no other option available.

BNP-Mengal Senator Dr Jehanzeb Jamaldini advocated exercise of patience by the State, being the mother. He said that the demands of PTM were legitimate. Senator Dr Asad Ashraf believed that confidence-building measures from both sides were imperative for positive results.

ANP Senator Sitara Ayaz said that continuity in contacts between the two sides would help move forward on issues. She believed that confidence building steps would have been taken before Eid.