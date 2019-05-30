PM pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday paid respect at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW) and offered Navafil and Namaz-e-Asr in Masjid-e- Nabvi.The prime minister also offered Navafil at Riyadh-ul-Jannah. On reaching, the doors of Roza-e-Rasool (Peace Be Upon Him) were especially opened for the prime minister.

Later, the prime minister left for Jeddah, a statement of the PM Office said. The prime minister would represent Pakistan at the 14th OIC Summit to be held in Makkah today (Friday). The summit will be chaired by Khadimul Harmain Sharifain King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud. The title of the conference is ‘Makkah Summit: Together for the Future’. Chaired by King Salman, the conference aims to develop a unified stance on current issues and events in the Islamic world. Ahead of the summit, a meeting of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers was held in Jeddah. It deliberated on adopted outcome documents for the Makkah Summit.