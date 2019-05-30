FBR seeks details of benami accounts from banks

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has sought details of Benami accounts under relevant sections of Income Tax Ordinance 2001.

FBR Chairman Shahbar Zaidi on Thursday held meeting with the Chief Financial Officers (CFOs) of the banks here at FBR House and discussed provision of information of Benami accounts along with information that is required to be filed under section 165 and section 165A of the Income Tax Ordinance 2001. The FBR has requested the representatives of the banks to provide information of all accountholders as prescribed under section 165 and 165A of the Income Tax Ordinance 2001 in letter and spirit. The section 165A of the Income Tax Ordinance 2001 is related to the furnishing of information by banks. The FBR also sought information regarding Benami accounts and non-Benami accounts in light of the relevant provisions of law of the land.

According to announcement made by FBR on late Thursday night that all the Chief Financial Officers of Commercial Banks held a meeting with FBR Chairman Shabbar Zaidi at FBR Headquarters.

The participants of Commercial Banks included Chief Financial Officers of Allied Bank, United Bank, Habib Bank and others. They assured their full cooperation to the FBR chairman and welcomed his appointment as FBR chairman who thanked the Chief Financial Officers.