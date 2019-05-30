Ex-Aussie spinner Robertson battles brain cancer

SYDNEY: Former Australia off-spinner Gavin Robertson has revealed he is battling brain cancer, with high-profile ex-players rallying around him.

The 53-year-old, who played four Tests and 13 one-dayers before becoming a commentator, was rushed into surgery earlier this month to remove a tumour. He now faces intense radiation and chemo therapy to contain the cancer.

“It has been an emotional rollercoaster, consuming each and every minute of my day, and now I am ready and able to meet this challenge that confronts me,” Robertson said in a statement. His Test skipper Mark Taylor praised his fighting spirit. Ex-Australia coach Darren Lehmann added on Twitter: “Thinking of Gavin Robertson and his family at this tough time,” while Tom Moody said: Stay strong Robbo, all our prayers are with you mate.”