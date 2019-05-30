SA women to host Australia after WT20

CAPE TOWN: South Africa Women will host Australia for three One-day Internationals and as many T20Is next year post the completion of the Women’s World T20.

The tour that will be played in March and April, will have the ODIs as a part of the ICC Women’s Championship from which the top-four (and hosts New Zealand) will have direct qualification for the 2021 Women’s World Cup.

In addition, an emerging teams’ tournament will also be played in which South Africa will first host Bangladesh for three ODIs and as many T20s between July 23 and August 4.

SA’s Emerging Team squad: Tazmin Brits, Faye Tunnicliffe, Lara Goodall, Saarah Smith, Robyn Searle, Tumi Sekhukhune, Zintle Mali, Nonkululeko Thabethe, Jade de Figuerido, Nadia Mbokotwana, Nondumiso Shangase, Evodia Yekile, Nadine de Klerk.