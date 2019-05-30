Amir says his WC dream comes true

NOTTINGHAM: Pakistan spearhead Mohammad Amir says playing in the World Cup will be a dream come true after he missed the previous two tournaments following a ban for spot-fixing.

The 27-year-old nearly missed out this time as he was left out of the preliminary World Cup squad, having taken just five wickets in the 14 matches before the recent one-day international series against England. He did not get to bowl in the first match against England at the Oval, which was ruined by the weather, and missed the last four games with a bout of chicken pox. The home side won the series 4-0.

But selectors decided to include him in the final 15 for the World Cup in England and Wales. “It’s a dream come true,” Amir told AFP ahead of Pakistan’s first match against West Indies at Trent Bridge on Friday. “Every cricketer dreams of representing his country in a World Cup so this is my chance.

“My target is to take wickets and be a third-time lucky in England after winning the World Twenty20 and Champions Trophy,” said the paceman, recalling Pakistan’s triumphs in England in 2009 and 2017.Amir said Pakistan had positive memories of playing in England, which they hoped to take into the World Cup.

“Our triumph in the World Twenty20 was excellent and then the Champions Trophy — the impact of those wins are with us and the amount of support we get in the UK is extraordinary, so naturally we will like to match those. “People love the Pakistan team and come in large numbers to support us. I can’t forget the final of the Champions Trophy at the Oval (2017).” Amir was among three players involved in a spot-fixing scandal during a 2010 Test against England.