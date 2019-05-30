‘SBP, private sector to hold more sports events in future’

LAHORE: Director General Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar has said that Sports Board Punjab will organize more sports events with the collaboration of private sector in future; he said this during his meeting with Brand Student Manager Red Bull Pakistan Mujtaba Shah at National Hockey Stadium on Thursday.

Sarwar said Sports Board Punjab is making reasonable efforts for the promotion of sports under Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision of Public-Private Partnership.

“We recently organized Neymar Jr Futsal International Tournament with the collaboration of ‘Red Bull’ at Punjab Stadium where Islamabad Futsal team defeated Lahore and qualified for 5th Neymar Jr Futsal Championship scheduled to be played in Brazil. Over 300 teams participated in the tournament played under floodlights”.

“Private sector had a crucial role in the growth of sports. Private sector must collaborate with govt in field of sports”. Brand Student Manager Red Bull Pakistan Mujtaba Shah appreciated DG Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar’s role for the growth of sports culture in the province. He also presented a shield to Nadeem Sarwar during the meeting. Sports Board Punjab and Red Bull Pakistan also signed an MoU for the promotion of sports on this occasion.