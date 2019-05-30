close
Fri May 31, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
May 31, 2019

‘SBP, private sector to hold more sports events in future’

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
May 31, 2019

LAHORE: Director General Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar has said that Sports Board Punjab will organize more sports events with the collaboration of private sector in future; he said this during his meeting with Brand Student Manager Red Bull Pakistan Mujtaba Shah at National Hockey Stadium on Thursday.

Sarwar said Sports Board Punjab is making reasonable efforts for the promotion of sports under Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision of Public-Private Partnership.

“We recently organized Neymar Jr Futsal International Tournament with the collaboration of ‘Red Bull’ at Punjab Stadium where Islamabad Futsal team defeated Lahore and qualified for 5th Neymar Jr Futsal Championship scheduled to be played in Brazil. Over 300 teams participated in the tournament played under floodlights”.

“Private sector had a crucial role in the growth of sports. Private sector must collaborate with govt in field of sports”. Brand Student Manager Red Bull Pakistan Mujtaba Shah appreciated DG Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar’s role for the growth of sports culture in the province. He also presented a shield to Nadeem Sarwar during the meeting. Sports Board Punjab and Red Bull Pakistan also signed an MoU for the promotion of sports on this occasion.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports