Judoka Hussain seeks support for Olympic participation

KARACHI: Japan-based Pakistan’s Olympian judoka Shah Hussain has said that he is in perfect practice and if he is extended constant support from any cordon it is not difficult for him to make it to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

“I am in perfect practice and my level is going up with the passage of time. But what I need is support. It is not difficult to qualify for the 2020 Olympics. I have still a solid chance,” Shah told ‘The News’ in an interview from Tokyo on Thursday.

However he was quick to add if he did not get financial support from any cordon then it would be difficult for him to achieve his goal. “You know I will have to field in at least ten events and for that I will need money,” said Shah, son of former Pakistan’s Olympic medallist boxer Hussain Shah. “Pakistan Judo Federation’s (PJF) president Col Junaid and vice-president Masood Ahmed are trying hard to manage financial support. We had also requested Army and let’s see what happens,” Shah said.

Shah recently narrowly missed bronze medal when he lost to a fighter from Uzbekistan in the bronze medal fight of the Asia-Pacific Judo Championship at Fujairah, UAE.Shah overall finished fifth in the -100 kilogramme competitions, which had 21 fighters. However, his three victories helped Shah to grab 250 points which helped him improve his ranking. Shah defeated world junior champion Sekine Kiyotaka of Japan in the preliminaries. He went on to beat a fighter from Tajikistan to make it to the quarter-finals. But there he lost to a player from Fiji. He then in the quarterfinals he defeated a fighter from Kazakhstan but lost to an Uzbek in the bronze medal fight.

“In the third fight I had got relaxed and it was my biggest mistake. My rival was not that tough in that round. I had already beaten two tough rivals in my first two rounds,” Shah said, while recalling his stint in the Asia-Pacific event. He was not happy with what he achieved in Fujairah. “I did not achieve much in Fujairah and I am not satisfied with my performance there. I have improved a lot and I should have pulled off much better performance,” Shah said. He said if he got 2000 points he would qualify for Olympics. “I will need at least 2000 points for making it to Olympics. If I get 300 points per event then there is a great chance. Irrespective of medal, every fight which you win gives you points and it’s the beauty of the qualifiers. But all depend in how many events I will be able to feature in the next few months,” Shah said. Shah said he had been training for seven to eight hours daily with his Japanese coach. “I have hired a Japanese coach. He is young but is good enough. I have settled at the university well away of home and is focusing on training. Nobody knows how seriously I am working,” Shah revealed.

Shah recently had come to Pakistan to feature in the National Championship in Islamabad. He also will come again to represent Army in the 33rd National Games to be held at Peshawar from October 26 to November 1. Shah a few years ago created history when he became the first Pakistani judoka who made it to the 2016 Rio Olympics. However in Rio, Shah fell at the first hurdle when he was beaten by Artem Bloshenko of Ukraine.