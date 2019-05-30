Malala a big fan of cricket

LAHORE: Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai turned out to be the big fan of cricket, which she revealed during the opening ceremony of the World Cup.

The Nobel Peace Prize winner said she is a huge fan of cricket and follows the sport regularly. “It’s my favorite sport and I grew up with cricket. In Pakistan we play it on our streets and our rooftops.

“It was part of my childhood and we still play it.” “We were thrilled and humbled to have Malala as one of our guests at the opening party in London last night,” said one cricket fan. According to the young woman, cricket brings back a lot of memories from home when she used to play and compete with her brothers. Her interest in the sport also led her to continue playing cricket in her university, where she joined the women’s team, she stated. Malala said that she thinks cricket is an incredible sport. She believes that it is versatile because it brings people together from different backgrounds and cultures and is overall an enjoyable sport.

When asked about her favorite players, she replied saying that she is a big fan of the bowlers in the team including Hasan Ali and Shadab Khan.“So many, I can’t pick one favourite. But Hasan Ali, Shadab Khan, many more, many more. I am a big fan of the Pakistan bowlers. They are all incredible. I wish good luck to every player out there.”