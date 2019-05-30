Brits wave farewell to Hazard as Spain lay out red carpet

LONDON: Belgian star Eden Hazard is reportedly all set for a move to Real Madrid and will depart Chelsea with praise ringing in his ears after the 4-1 trouncing of Arsenal in the Europa League final.

And if the deal goes through a red carpet welcome awaits the striker already lauded as a legend in Spain following his two-goal strike against hapless Arsenal in Baku on Wednesday. “It’s Hazta La Vista,” wrote the Sun in characteristic style while the The Guardian and The Times settled for ‘Hazard’s golden goodbye’ and the Daily Mail lingered over the player’s post-match ‘goodbye kiss’ to Chelsea fans in the Baku stands.

Speaking after the game Hazard, 28, said “I think it’s a goodbye, but in football you never know,” unwilling to confirm that his dream to play for Real Madrid would be quickly realised. But for the media, it’s already a done deal bringing to an end Hazard’s astonishing seven year stint in the Premier League. “When Maurizio Sarri allowed him to leave the pitch to a prolonged ovation, the cheering mingled with more than a few sighs,” wrote Oliver Brown in the Daily Telegraph.“For once the joy of this Europa League triumph subsides, the club can scarcely bear to contemplate what they will be missing.”