Mashrafe to play WC opener despite injury

LONDON: Despite picking up a hamstring strain during the practice match against India in Cardiff on Tuesday, Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza is expected to play his side’s World Cup opener against South Africa on Sunday, although it is not clear whether he will be fully fit.

Mashrafe said he had been trying to bowl an extended spell against Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, when he ended up getting injured. He finished with economical figures of 0 for 23 in six overs.

“A lot of times in such cases, I face trouble bowling the first one or two overs. Once I get through that, I don’t face any more problems. I also wasn’t facing any problems today [on Tuesday],” Mashrafe told the Dhaka based bdnews24.

Mashrafe was seen in the dressing room for most of the India innings with his deputy Shakib Al Hasan captaining the side in his absence. Mashrafe also did not come out to bat as Bangladesh fell 95 runs short of India’s 359 for 7.