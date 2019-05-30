Malik out of WC opener

ISLAMABAD: Shoaib Malik is set to be left out of the Pakistan team for their World Cup Cricket opener against West Indies at Trent Bridge Nottingham Friday where track looks full of runs.

A well-placed source confirmed to The News that though coach Mickey Arthur and captain Sarfraz Ahmad have deferred naming 12 for the World Cup opening match against West Indies, there are strong indications that Shoaib Malik may well miss out the match.

“Shoaib does not seem in best of form and as such expected to sit out of the match against West Indies. In his place, Mohammad Hafeez looks favourite to make it to the playing XI,” the source said.

Ever since Shoiab Malik left the team midway through the five-match one-day series against England for what was called to attend the ‘domestic commitments’, he has lost his form. “He looks a bit under pressure and team camp has realized that. There are good chances that he would not play match against West Indies,” one of the team officials when contacted said. An insider confirmed it that Shoaib Malik is facing some problems that make him a bit nervy these days. “Malik is a better player when he concentrates fully on cricket. But these days it seems he is not fully concentrating on his game. That is a bit worrying factor for the team as well as for the player himself.”

Another close contest for a place on the team for the opening match is between Asif Ali and Harris Sohail. “Both have their merits and demerits. Asif is a hard hitter and could well be suitable playing on the dead tracks where you need sixes and fours. On other hand, Harris bowling is his added quality. You can use his bowling against the team like West Indies,” the source said.

Meanwhile, reports emerging from England suggest that pitch at the Trent Bridge looks grassless, placid and could well offer heaps of runs to batsmen. “The pitch at Trent Bridge looks too batting friendly. It is full of runs and the team winning the toss would definitely go for batting. You cannot rule out big scores here at the venue. Pitch seems a batting paradise,” the official claimed.