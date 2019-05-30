close
Fri May 31, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
May 31, 2019

BD madrassas told to appoint women mentors after murder

World

AFP
May 31, 2019

DHAKA: Bangladesh has ordered state-funded seminaries to appoint female mentors to prevent violence against women and children, an official said, after at least 16 people were charged with the horrific murder of a teenage student. Activists say the killing of Nusrat Jahan Rafi exposed a “culture of impunity” surrounding sex crimes, and that those who report harassment often suffer a backlash. Rafi, 19, was doused in kerosene and set alight on the order of the head teacher at her seminary after she accused him of harassment, and died in hospital after suffering 80pc burns.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World