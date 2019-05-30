BD madrassas told to appoint women mentors after murder

DHAKA: Bangladesh has ordered state-funded seminaries to appoint female mentors to prevent violence against women and children, an official said, after at least 16 people were charged with the horrific murder of a teenage student. Activists say the killing of Nusrat Jahan Rafi exposed a “culture of impunity” surrounding sex crimes, and that those who report harassment often suffer a backlash. Rafi, 19, was doused in kerosene and set alight on the order of the head teacher at her seminary after she accused him of harassment, and died in hospital after suffering 80pc burns.