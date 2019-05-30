close
Fri May 31, 2019
AFP
May 31, 2019

French parcel bomb suspect pledged allegiance to IS

World

AFP
May 31, 2019

PARIS: An Algerian suspected of setting off a package bomb in southeast France last week has told investigators that he pledged allegiance to the Islamic State jihadist group, a judicial source said Thursday.

The 24-year-old man, identified as Mohamed Hichem M., was arrested Monday after an extensive manhunt since Friday, when 13 people were wounded by the explosion on a busy pedestrian street in Lyon. Sources close to the case said that after initially refusing to talk, the suspect admitted Wednesday to planting the bomb, packed with screws and ball bearings and a relatively small amount of acetone peroxide, or APEX.

It was the same volatile compound used in the deadly Paris terror attacks of November 13, 2015, which prompted a wave of jihadist attacks in France that have killed more than 250 people.

