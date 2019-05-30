close
Fri May 31, 2019
AFP
May 31, 2019

Man who set self on fire near White House dies

World

AFP
May 31, 2019

WASHINGTON: A man who set himself on fire near the White House has died of his injuries, authorities said Thursday. The man was identified as Arnav Gupta, from Bethesda, Maryland, a suburb of Washington. He lit himself on fire around noon Wednesday on the Ellipse — south of the president´s residence — and died of his injuries that evening in the hospital, US Park Police said on Twitter. Last month, a man set his jacket on fire just outside the White House fence on Pennsylvania Avenue. That man suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

