close
Fri May 31, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
May 31, 2019

Indian celebrity jeweler Nirav Modi appears in UK court

World

AFP
May 31, 2019

LONDON: Nirav Modi, India´s fugitive jeweler to the stars, appeared at a London court on Thursday as his extradition battle focused on which prison India would send him to. Accused of involvement in a massive bank fraud that rocked India´s corporate community, Modi, 48, appeared in custody at Westminster Magistrates Court and spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth. Judge Emma Arbuthnot, England´s chief magistrate, said she wanted to know within 14 days which prison the Indian authorities intended to hold Modi in. Arbuthnot also said she wanted to receive the opening note in the case within six weeks, after state prosecutors, acting on behalf of the Indian authorities, said it would be difficult to provide it within four weeks.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World