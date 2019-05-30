Indian celebrity jeweler Nirav Modi appears in UK court

LONDON: Nirav Modi, India´s fugitive jeweler to the stars, appeared at a London court on Thursday as his extradition battle focused on which prison India would send him to. Accused of involvement in a massive bank fraud that rocked India´s corporate community, Modi, 48, appeared in custody at Westminster Magistrates Court and spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth. Judge Emma Arbuthnot, England´s chief magistrate, said she wanted to know within 14 days which prison the Indian authorities intended to hold Modi in. Arbuthnot also said she wanted to receive the opening note in the case within six weeks, after state prosecutors, acting on behalf of the Indian authorities, said it would be difficult to provide it within four weeks.