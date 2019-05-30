close
Fri May 31, 2019
AFP
May 31, 2019

Austria gets first female chancellor as interim premier

World

AFP
May 31, 2019

VIENNA: Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen appointed the head of the country´s consitutional court as Austria´s first female chancellor Thursday to lead an interim government until elections in the autumn. Brigitte Bierlein will now be tasked with forming a cabinet after the previous government collapsed spectacularly over the so-called “Ibiza-gate” corruption scandal. “I will seek to win Austrians´ trust,” Bierlein said alongside Van der Bellen in a televised statement Thursday, saying she would hold talks with political parties and civil society organisations in the coming days. She said that Clemens Jablons, a previous president of the Supreme Administrative Court, was “ready to take up the posts of vice-chancellor and justice minister”. She added that she would put forward diplomat Alexander Schallenberg for the post of foreign minister.

