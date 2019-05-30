close
Fri May 31, 2019
May 31, 2019

South Africa slashes cabinet size, appoints 50% women

May 31, 2019

JOHANNESBURG: South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday cut the number of cabinet ministers from 36 to 28, in a move he said would tackle the country´s “bloated” government and improve efficiency. Half the new ministers are women, making South Africa one of the world´s few gender-balanced governments. Ramaphosa announced the new line-up after he led the ruling African National Congress (ANC) party to victory in elections earlier this month. He took office last year after the ousting of graft-tainted Jacob Zuma, who had expanded the number of ministerial posts in an alleged attempt to strengthen his patronage network.

