White House wanted USS McCain ‘hidden’ from Trump

WASHINGTON: The White House requested a Navy ship bearing the name of US President Donald Trump’s late rival senator John McCain be kept “out of sight” during a recent presidential trip to Japan, US media reported Wednesday.

The request came from an official who said he had been briefed on requirements for the visit by the White House Military Office and the Seventh Fleet, which is stationed in Japan. “USS John McCain needs to be out of sight,” the email seen by the Wall Street Journal said. “Please confirm #3 will be satisfied,” it added, referring to the request. The order apparently posed a conundrum because the ship was undergoing repairs and would have been difficult to move before Trump arrived on Tuesday to deliver a speech on a neighboring ship.